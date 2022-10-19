Notification issued for Shivajinagar underpass

Aurangabad:

Land acquisition is required for construction of railway underpass at Shivajinagar railway gate. The collector Astik Kumar Pandey issued the final notification on Wednesday in this regard. Special land acquisition officer Vishwanath Dahe said that the way for land acquisition has now been cleared due to this notification, and a prescribed period of time will be given to raise objections.

The existing roads between Gut no 124/2 and 131 in Satara are to be widened by 24 meters to construct the Shivajinagar railway underpass. Land acquisition will be done for widening and has been approved under Section 19 of Land Acquisition Act 2013 for land acquisition for public purpose. The preliminary notification has been published in the Maharashtra government gazette.