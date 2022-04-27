Noting of crores of rupees in Hawala dairy

Aurangabad, April 27:

The crime branch police seized Rs 1.09 crores came to the city through Hawala after conducting a raid on Suresh Rice Grocery Shop in Chelipura area on Tuesday night. It has been unveiled that the Hawala transactions were done through this shops for the past several days. The are noting of crores of rupees in the dairy seized by the police, the sources said.

A crime branch team led by PI Avinash Aghav and PSI Kalyan Shelke raided the Suresh Rice shop owned by Ashish Rameshchandra Saoji on Tuesday. The police seized Rs 1.09 crores and two dairies from the shop. Several transactions to the tune of crores of rupees are noted in the dairies. Saoji was working for an agency named ‘PM’, as mentioned in the dairy.

Based on the message codes received on the mobile phone, the concerned person were paid money after mentioning his pseudonym in the dairy while the money used to be deposited in the similar way. These transactions were not noted anywhere else.

Meanwhile, trader has been admitted to a hospital due to his ill-health. The police released him after seizing the money and dairies and issuing notice.

The police will register the statement of Saoji and will submit the report to the income tax department. The IT department will then investigate the sources of money, the officers said.

Meanwhile, the police have deputed armed guards to safeguard the seized money at the police commissionerate. The money will be submitted to IT department after two days, the sources added.