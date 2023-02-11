Notorious goon abusing police held

Lokmat News Network

A notorious goon wanted in 17 cases including thefts, illicit liquor, flesh trade and setting man ablaze had abused the policemen and made its video viral on the social media on Friday. The Chikalthana police taking stern action arrested the accused on Saturday. The arrested has been identified as Jeevan Kesarsingh Jarwal Rajput (24, Bemblyachiwadi, Aurangabad).

Police said, the police were searching Rajput for several months. He called the police officer on Friday and abused him and the other policemen. He shot a video of the conversation and made it viral on the social media. The police immediately arrested him. After the arrest, he apologized on social media, the sources said.