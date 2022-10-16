Notorious goon held with pistol, cartridges

A notorious goon detained in Harsul prison under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act was released recently and was involved in his criminal activities again. The crime branch police arrested him with a pistol and live cartridges in Connaught Place area on October 15, said PI Avinash Aghav. The arrested has been identified as Imran Mohammad Latif (24, Gawalipura, Nawabpura).

The city police initiated action under MPDA against Imran in 2020. He was released from prison recently. Crime branch PSI Ajit Dagadkhair and his team received the information that Imran is wandering in Connaught Place area with a pistol. The team nabbed him near the water tank.

The police action was executed by PSI Dagadkhair, ASI Ramakant Patare, Sandeep Tayade, Sanjay Nand, Rajendra Chaudhary, Sunil Belkar, Sandeep Rashinkar, Ajay Dahiwal, Vijay Ghuge, Dhananjay Sanap and others. The police seized the pistol, 5 live cartridges and a moped, all amounting to Rs 1.41 lakh.

A case has been registered against him with Cidco police station and he has been remanded in police custody for two days.