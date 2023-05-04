Notorious goon Kallya banished for two years

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Notorious goon on record Kalim Khan Shabbir Khan alias Kallya (35, Choto Murlidharnagar) has been banished from the city for two years due to his increased criminal activities. DCP Sheelwant Nandedkar issued the order. Osmanpura police station PI Geeta Bagwade had submitted a proposal for Kallya’s banishment.

Kallya had created panic among the residents due to his criminal activities in the jurisdiction of Osmanpura police station. He was selling illicit liquor for the past few days. Around 12 cases of selling illicit liquor have been registered against him. Earlier, cases of house burgling, fights and molestation were also registered against him. The police action was executed under the guidance of CP Manoj Lohiya.