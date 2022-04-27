Notorious goon lynched at Ambedkarnagar

Aurangabad, April 27:

Three persons lynched notorious goon Pravin alias Parya Sopan Sable, came out of Harsul prison three months back, at Ambedkarnagar Chowk on Wednesday morning. Praya was severely injured in the attack and is in coma now. He is being treated in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Cidco police have taken note of the incident.

Police said, Parya was detained in Harsul prison for a year under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act due to his increased criminal activities. He was released three months back. After coming from the jail, he continued his activities and robbed people of mobile phones and cash. The Cidco police then arrested him again but was later released. He was living in Mukundwadi area for the past few days.

On Wednesday, he came to Ambedkarnagar area. The attackers noticed him and severely beat him with rods and knives in the chowk.

Parya sustained severe injuries on head, neck and hand. When he fell unconscious, the attackers left the scene.

Cidco police station PSI Ashok Avchar, Kailas Annaldas, Ratan Doiphode and team rushed to the spot and took Parya to GMCH. He had not gained consciousness till late.

The police are searching the CCTV cameras in the area. Meanwhile, Parya’s wife has refused to lodge complaint in this regard. The case was not registered until late night.