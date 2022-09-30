Notorious robber came to meet MCOCA accused arrested

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 30:

Local crime branch (LCB)of Aurangabad rural police arrested a notorious robber, who came to the court to meet an accused of Maharashtra control of organised crime Act (MCOCA) case in Beed district on Thursday, said SP Manish Kalwaniya in a press conference here on Friday. The arrested has been identified as Nitin Mishrilal Chavan (25, Malegaon Khurd, Gevrai, Beed). The women accompanied with him torn their cloths in opposed of his arrest.

Kalwaniya said, robber Chavan had conducted two robberies in Dabhrul Shivar in Paithan tehsil on June 26. The LCB investigated and arrested the dacoits Shahrukh Abrasha Pawar (Takli Ambad, Paithan), Rohidas alias Rohya Rambhau Barde (Chaudala, Paithan). However, Chavan was at large.

On Thursday, LCB received information that Chavan is going to meet a MCOCA accused in the court in Beed district. Hence, the police team laid a trap and arrested him. The women came with him torn their cloths and opposed the policemen. However, the LCB arrested him and brought brought him to Pachod with the help of the Beed police.

The police action was executed by PI Rameshwar Renge, PSI Pradeep Thube, Shaikh Nadeem, Shaikh Akhtar, Valmik Nikam, Vijay Dhumal, Rameshwar Dhapse and Rahul Gaikwad.

Three cases of robbery are registered against Chavan, said SP Kalwaniya.

Meanwhile, PSI Thube lodged a complaint with the Shivajinagar police station against the women for obstructing the government work.