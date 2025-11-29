Now 250 X-rays daily possible in GMCH’s IPD

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An advanced digital X-ray machine (Digital Radiography) was made operational on Saturday in the surgical building of GMCH. This machine will be used for X-rays of accident patients as well as those admitted in the IPD. It has the capacity to conduct X-rays of 250 patients every day.

Based on state-of-the-art technology, the system of this X-ray machine provides high-quality images within seconds. With this technology, X-rays of IPD patients will now be done faster and more accurately. This will help reduce the crowd and delays that occurred previously for X-ray examinations. Since doctors will get images immediately, the treatment process will also speed up.

Machine for OPD also

Until now, a digital X-ray machine was available only for the OPD. Now, a digital radiography machine has been made available for the IPD as well. GMCH currently has a total of six X-ray machines, informed head of the Radiology Department, Dr. Varsha Rote.