Now evening flight to Mumbai

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The evening flight on Mumbai - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - Mumbai was started almost after a break of 97 days. The city passengers gave a good response on the first day of the flight on Saturday.

Indigo discontinued the evening flight to Mumbai on March 26. Now, this service has been resumed again. Meanwhile, the Air India and Indigo flights were operated from the city only during morning hours. Hence, city passengers faced severe inconvenience due to the lack of evening flights. They had to reach the airport early in the morning to catch the flight and had to stay in Mumbai during the evening. Now, they can go and come back in a day.

On the first day, 106 passengers came from Mumbai to the city while 125 went to Mumbai. The plane has a capacity of 180 seats, the officers informed.

The flight will fly from Mumbai at 6.10 pm and will reach the city at 7.20 pm, it will again fly from the city at 7.50 pm and will reach Mumbai at 9 pm.