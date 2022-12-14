Now, students can shift admission to another varsity easily with ABC

Aurangabad: Now, students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be able to shift their admission from one university to another easily with the implementation of AcademicBank of Credits(ABC) by DrBabsahebAmbedkarMarathwadaUniversity(Bamu) from the academic year 2022-23.

It may be noted that until the last academic year, a student of the first year UG and PG passed in one university, was unable to continue or shift admission to another one as there was no such provision. The senior college or university departments students had options- either to pass the final year or become drop-out on completion of the first year. This resulted in an increasing drop-out ratio in higher education.

There are 483 UG and PG colleges with 4.50 lakh students in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts which fall within the jurisdiction of the university.

Bamu started the implementation of ABC as per the provisions UGC- Establishments and Operation of AcademicBanks of Credits in Higher Education-Regulation 2021.

Talking to this newspaper, dean of the Science and Technology faculty of BamuDr B B Waykar said that the ABC would help to avoid academic loss of students. “TheABC will be a digital or virtual store-house entity of the academic credit database of the university. It is established, on the lines of the NationalAcademicDepository that will have a dynamic website to provide details. This will also save the time of a university for the verification of students' details,” he added.

Dr Nilesh Ambewadikar, a youth leader said that there was a need for an education system in which students should have the facility to continue their education. “If a youth migrated to another city for a job, (s)he was unable to continue education at the same place because of lack of uniformity in the course, system and regulation. I feel that ABC will provide an opportunity to continue education in future,” he added.

Box

What is Credit?

The‘credit’ means the standard methodology of calculating one hour of theory or tutorial or two hours of laboratory work, per week for a semester resulting in the award of one credit.

Box

What is ABC?

The ABC means an online account is opened and operated by a student. All academic credits earned by the student of a course are deposited, maintained and transferred for the award of a degree and certificate by an institution.

Box

What are objectives of ABC?

Some of the objectives of ABC are as follows;

--To promote student-centricity, learner-friendly and interdisciplinary approach.

--To enable multiple entry-multiple exits for students to complete their degrees as per their time preferences.

-- To enable students to select the best courses or combination of courses to suit their aptitude.