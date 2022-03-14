NRI duped by withdrawing Rs 25.67L from bank account

Aurangabad, March 14:

Fraudsters duped an NRI from California, America Om Rajendra Kapoor by withdrawing Rs 25, 67,100 from his Bank of Baroda, Osmanpura branch through forged cheques. Om’s uncle Anup Gaurishankar Mahendra lodged a complaint in this regard with Osmanpura police station.

Police said, Om Kapoor lives in the US while he has an account in Bank of Baroda, Osmanpura branch. However, Rs 25,67,100 was withdrawn from his account by using forged cheques. He informed his uncle Mahendra. When he inquired with the bank, he found that Rs 1.98 lakh was withdrawn in the name of Jafran Shah through cheque no. 000001 and Rs 1.99 lakh in name of Sanjaykumar S Gupta. Later, amounts were withdrawn on February 11, 14, 16, 17, 19, and 22. In all Rs 25,67,100 has been withdrawn through 13 forged cheques from his account. A case has been registered with Osmanpura police station while Vinod Abuj is further investigating the case.