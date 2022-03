Nritya Aradhana by Devmudraa students

Aurangabad, March 3: Devmudraa a movement school organized “Nritya Aradhana” performances by students on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, paying obeisance to Lord Shiva in his Nataraja forms.

The programme started with Ganesh Stuti in Kuchipudi dance form by Swaralee Bhope followed by Panchakshara stotram by Radha Kulkarni and Unnati Pathare. Ganapati Kautvam by Revati Purandare, Rudrani Gonde Patil and Unnati Patni. Lingasthakam by Lahari Peddinti and Shiva stuti by Ria Abhyankar and Anushka Patil. Shiv Kirtanam by Shukra Bhujbal, Anushka Kulkarni, Ashlesha Magare, Shrusti Kute. Padam by Sharwari Chincholkar, Aarya Kinikar, Saanika Mahajan and Neeraja Unawane. The evening ended with beautiful representation of Purusha and prakriti in the form of Ardha Narishvara Stotram performed by Ishita and Ishani Kulkarni known as Mrugnayani Sisters. Suhasini Pathare anchored the programme. Students were guided by V Soumyasri, Director of Devmudraa.