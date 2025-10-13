NSAT 2025 makes splash in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Narayana Scholastic Aptitude Test (NSAT)-2025 was conducted in offline mode at Narayana Coaching Centre of the city recently.

This prestigious national-level exam saw participation from lakhs of students from 5th to 10th standard across 23 states, vying for top ranks and scholarships in various courses offered by Narayana, in two levels.

The Level 1 examination served as a screening test for the Level II and was attended by a large number of students from various schools. The examination comprised objective-type questions in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, and Mental Ability.

A seminar was organised immediately after the test. Centre Director Dr Vishal Ladniya addressed the gathering and announced an attractive offer for early bird registrations until October 17. He also announced a first-come, first-served basis admission policy due to limited batches. Those who could not take the test can contact the Coaching Centre. Academic head Prashant Shukla, Abdul Hannan and others were present.