NSO's regional training conference inaugurated

Aurangabad, July 20:

A three day Socio-Economic Survey regional training camp organised by the National Statistical Office (NSO) was inaugurated in the city on Wednesday.

The trained staff will go to the families selected in the survey and collect the information in 3 rounds. The function was held under the chairmanship of Alok Kumar, director, fields operation department, NSO, Aurangabad. PK Santosh, Joint Director, Nagpur was present in place of observer. The camp has been organised to analyze, plan and review the changes in various sectors.

The NSO also provides comprehensive and systematic social and economic information for the planned implementation of the five year plans by development and welfare policy formulation and administration. This statistical information is used by government and quasi-government organizations for planning various types of welfare schemes, it can be used by relevant experts, researchers and practitioners from home and abroad to analyze the changes taking place in the economic and various sectors and is done for review.

During this survey round, information will be collected on household characteristics, food items, consumables and services and durable items. All officers and employees of regional office Aurangabad and sub-regional offices Nashik, Nanded and Jalgaon were present in the training camp.