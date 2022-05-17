NSS team leaves for attending national integration camp in Kerala

Aurangabad, May 17:

The National Service Scheme team of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has left to attend a week-long ‘National Integration’ camp being held Mar Baselios Christian College of Engineering (Kuttikkanam, Peermade, Kerala).

The team comprises 10 NSS volunteers from the four districts and one programme officer. The names of team members are Anita Pagare (I B Pathak Women's College), Bharti Bhalal (Tarai College, Paithan), Vaishnavi Bhande (Government College of Arts and Science), Bhakti Bade (Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College), Nikita More (Department of English, Bamu), Kiran Bansod (Department of Computer Science, Bamu), Rahul Gaikwad (R B Attal College, Gevrai), Ajay Bhagwate (Rashtramata Indira Gandhi College, Jalna), Rathod Sharad (KSK College, Beed) and Akram Shaikh (Maulana Azad College).

Dnyaneshwar Pathrikar from Rajarshi Shahu College of Pathri is the team manager and programme officer.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Shyam Shirsath, Registrar Jaishree Suryavanshi, management council members Fulchand Salampure and Dr Rajesh Karpe, and NSS director Dr Anand Deshmukh bade farewell to them.