Nurses backbone of medical services

Nursing profession being upgraded

Manish Gajbhiye

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Nurses are the most essential component of the medical service. In fact, the nurses are said to be the backbone of the medical profession. The nursing activities include caregiving, communication, and educator. The nursing profession has undergone several changes over the years. International nurses day is being celebrated on May 12 this year and the theme is ‘Our Nurses, Our Future’.

The technological upgradation in the medical field has also demanded the upgradation of the nurses. The government too has taken several initiatives to upgrade this profession. The nursing course and syllabus have also been upgraded in the past few years. More impetus has been given to the practical implementation of the theoretical aspects.

Dr Pushpendra Nikumbh, associate professor (additional), College of Nursing, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) said, earlier there was a basic B.Sc course in nursing but now it has been upgraded to the regular B.Sc four years course. Along with the subjects related to human anatomy and other medical subjects, the subjects like sociology, psychology, communication and others have been included. It helps the nurses tackle the heated situation and counsel the patients and their relatives.

The nurses have to get accreditation after every two years from National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Health Care Workers (NABHHCW). For getting this accreditation, the nurses are imparted one-day training, said the matron of Seth Nandlal Dhoot Hospital Sanjaya Pathak.

Dr Gitesh Dalvi, physician & intensivist and Indian Medical Association (IMA) state executive committee member said, after the corona phase, there has been enormous technological upgradation in the medical field. Similarly, the process of treating the patients has also changed. The nurses play a vital role in the treatment process. They are the implementing and regulatory authorities of the decision taken by the doctors. They are the backbone of medical services.

As a part of the upgradation of the nurses, IMA organised a one-day workshop on Non-invasive ventilator support and management, in which the nurses were imparted training about the operation of the ventilators. Around 90 nurses from across the Marathwada region participated in it.