‘Nutrition and Education together' campaign vital for child development

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The age group of zero to six years is most crucial for a child’s development. Rapid physical and cognitive growth during this phase requires proper nutrition, joyful learning, and guidance on milestones, said Dr. Mangal Panchal, district programme officer, Women and Child Development Department.

Under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), a three-day training programme from 9–11 December was organised for Anganwadi workers from Sillod Project-1 and Project-2 under the theme “Poshan Bhi, Padhai Bhi.” Sessions also covered topics such as the Nutrition Tracker, child marriage prevention awareness, adolescent girls’ meetings, migrant children, and maternal care.Project officer Vandana Kaval emphasised developing healthy and capable children