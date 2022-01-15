NVS students excel in Intl & National competitions

Aurangabad, Jan 15: Students of Nath Valley School (NVS) have been participating in various competitions in India as well as abroad, even during Covid-19 pandemic. Following students have shown their grit and brought laurels for Aurangabad as well as NVS.

Snehal Barde (class 9th) won the first prize in the International competition conducted by Akhil Lok Kala Cultural Organization in Dubai. Manvi Kelani (class 9) won the second prize for the Read India Challenge (International) organized by CBSE. Arnav Maharshi (class 8) has been selected for his project Plastic Tax by Government of India Ministry of Science and Technology, Inspire Award Scheme for the year 2021- 22. Viram Deora (class 8C) has won a gold medal in under 13 years category of the State-level Karate competition organized by the Baramati Karate Club in association with the World Karate Federation.