NVS students shine in CBSE class X result

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of Nath Valley School (NVS) came out with flying colours in the CBSE class X result on Monday.

Anvi Beelwan with 98.2 per cent was the topper of the school followed by Apoorv Bhattad, Tanisha Bokankar, and Kangana Gupta are on second with 97 per cent each while Zoya Mehta secured third place with 96.8 per cent.

Out of 122 students, 20 students obtained 95 pc and above, 47 students received 90 pc to 94.99 pc, 37 students secured 80 pc to 89.99 pc, 17 students secured 70 pc to 79.99 pc and one student secured 60 pc to 69.99 pc.