NYC agitates against Gopichand Padalkar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Angry over using abusive language against the deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, the Nationalist Youth Congress (NYC) organised a ‘Jode Maro Andolan’ (a protest of slapping footwear) against BJP leader Gopichand Padalkar at Kranti Chowk on Tuesday morning.

The NCP district president Kailas Patil and city president Abhijeet Deshmukh guided the agitation led by NYC district president Anurag Patil Shinde. NYC city president Mayur Sonwane, state president (Social Justice Department) Sunil Magre, state vice president Sachin Misal, Marathwada president Datta Bhange, city executive president Vishal Pund, Vishal Virale and many others participated in the protest.