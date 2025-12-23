Nylon manja entangled around neck of ST bus driver

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A state transport bus driver escaped a severe injury when manja (kite string) got entangled around his neck, while he was returning home on his motorcycle after work, on Monday evening at Shivneri Chowk on the N-7 highway. He narrowly escaped serious injury as he was wearing a sweater, which prevented a deep wound to his neck.

The driver, Machindra Bankar, is posted at the Central Bus Stand. After completing his daily duty, he was riding his two-wheeler home around 5 pm on Monday. When he reached Shivneri Chowk on N-7, manja suddenly got caught around his neck. He immediately stopped the vehicle. At the time, he was wearing a sweater that covered his neck, due to which he sustained only a minor injury to the upper part of his neck and narrowly escaped serious harm.

Fortunately Safe

Bankar said, “Despite the ban, the use of nylon manja is still continuing. I was fortunate to survive. All citizens should ride two-wheelers cautiously. Manja can suddenly come across anywhere.”

Incidents of injuries continue

On December 4, an incident occurred at Central Naka in which the neck of a three-year-old child, who was traveling on a two-wheeler with his parents to visit the Khandoba temple in Satara, was cut by nylon manja. Following this, the police intensified action against nylon manja. However, incidents of people getting injured due to manja are still continuing in the city.