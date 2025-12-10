Nylon manja seized in Sillod

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Crime Branch raided a kite shop near Nana Chowk on Wednesday and seized nylon manja worth of Rs 800 from shop owner Shaikh Malik. The haul included bundles marked 'Not for kite flying' and 33 pink bundles worth Rs 200 each. Police have filed a case against Shaikh Malik. The operation was conducted by sub-inspector Mahesh Ghule and team members Shaikh Qasim, Sachin Rathod, Balbir Singh Bahure, Shivaji Magar, Akash Sonawane, Anand Pagare, Sunil Talekar, and Hemraj Miri from Sillod police station.