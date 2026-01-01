Nylon manja still sold online despite state ban; Accountability in question

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Nylon thread (manja) continues to be sold online in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, despite a statewide ban since 2017. From July to January this year alone, authorities have seized 23.2 lakh pieces, with multiple rackets operating through e-commerce delivery channels.

Police records reveal at least nine cases of banned manja being procured via online platforms. The Maharashtra government had imposed the ban following repeated injuries to birds and citizens, responding to appeals from animal rights groups, including PETA. Although police commissioners have held review meetings, no mandatory city-level restrictions or directives have been issued by the industry department to regulate online sales. As first reported by Lokmat Times, responsibility for controlling nylon manja remains unclear. While the state government cites a complete ban, enforcement gaps persist, with both state and central authorities allegedly shifting responsibility. Major e-commerce platforms continue listing nylon threads under generic descriptions such as jewellery hanging and industrial applications. Police acknowledge nylon thread’s legitimate industrial uses but emphasize that the industry department has the authority to issue restrictive directives controls that remain absent. Investigations also reveal small-scale rackets sourcing limited quantities online, while some illegal supplies remain undetected. Local reports indicate certain units are producing and selling nylon thread without branding. The issue now stands at a crossroads: the lapse could lie with the industry department for failing to regulate online sales, the government for ineffective enforcement, e-commerce platforms for permitting listings, or the police for gaps in action. As injuries continue, the lack of clear accountability remains a pressing concern.

-------------------

Courier boy racket

Some courier delivery personnel were allegedly running a covert racket to sell banned manja, exploiting gaps in police surveillance. The illegal trade reportedly went unnoticed at times, exposing lapses in monitoring and raising serious concerns over public safety and law enforcement vigilance in the city.

-------------------

Who is accountable?

Who bears responsibility for the rampant sale of banned manja across the state? While police continue enforcement drives and industry departments cite limited jurisdiction, no authority has assumed full accountability. Weak oversight especially over certain courier platforms has enabled the illegal trade, endangering public safety.

-------------------

City interface

Total cases registered: 14

Nylon manja reels seized: 1,703

Total value of seized goods: over Rs 23.2 lakh

Total arrests: 28 adults 3 juveniles (31 total)

Action taken: Police secured custody remand (PCR) for investigation

-------------------

Limited checking powers

“We do not have the authority to open or check parcels, as many contain personal items. If anything appears suspicious, we report it to the commissionerate. When nylon manja is ordered as ‘nylon thread,’ it gets delivered due to these limitations,”

- Mkart (name changed), delivery platform

-------------------

No Nylon Parcels Found

“We have checked all parcels currently in transit and found none carrying nylon manja. At present, no such shipment is moving. If required, we will directly inform the commissionerate, after which appropriate criminal action will be initiated,”

- ClueDart (name changed), delivery platform

-------------------

No State Directive

“As Lokmat Times contacted the Maharashtra industry and e-commerce minister’s office, it was stated that issuing directives to ban nylon manja on e-commerce platforms is not within the state’s authority, and that only the Centre can issue such orders,”

— State Ministerial Sources, Industry Department

-------------------

No request received

“As Lokmat Times contacted the union industry and e-commerce ministry, it was clarified that no formal request or communication has been received from the Maharashtra state industry department or any e-commerce platform regarding this matter so far,”

- Central Ministerial Sources, Industry Department

-------------------

Tracking Nylon manja source

“As we attempted to trace the manufacturing units producing nylon manja, we found no logos or identifiers on the seized reels. The accused sold it online after removing original packaging, deliberately obscuring the supply chain,”

- Pravin Pawar, CP, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar