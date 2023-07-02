MLC Satish Chavan’s group makes hat-trick in MSP Mandal polls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The group led by MLC Satish Chavan once again won Marathwada Shishak Prasrak Mandal (MSPM) elections, making a hat-trick.

A general body meeting of MSPM was held at Deogiri College on Sunday to elect executive body office-bearers and members as per the provisions in the Mandal’s Constitution.

Mandal’s president Prakash Solunke chaired the meeting. What is significant is that the election was unopposed.

The office-bearers and members were elected for five years (from July 10, 2023, to July 9,208). This is the third consecutive victory of the group which was led by the MLC Chavan.

The names of the office-bearers and members are as follows; Prakash Solunke (President), Amar Singh Pandit and Shaikh Salim (Vice Presidents), Satish Chavan (General Secretary), Anil Nakhate and Prabhakarrao Palodkar (Joint Secretaries),

Kiran Avargaonkar (Treasurer), Laxmanrao Manal, Mohanrao Sawant, Hemant Jamkar, Vivekananda Bhosale, Appasaheb Patil, Bharat Solunke, Trimbakrao Pathrikar, Dattatraya Patil, Dr Prakash Bhandwaldar, Vishwas Patil, Vijaykumar Salunke, Kalyan Tupe, Jaisingh Solanke and Vishwas Yelikar (all members). Adv Deepak Padwale and Assistant Election Officer adv Shailendra Gangakhedkar were presiding officers.