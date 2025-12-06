Nylon rope attacks continue, 3-year-old boy injured

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The danger from nylon ropes continues this year, causing serious injuries. On December 4, around afternoon, a 3-year-old boy’s throat was cut by a nylon rope while he was riding a bike with his parents to visit Khandoba in Satara. The child received more than 20 stitches and is currently in the ICU.

The boy, Swaransh Jadhav (Harsul), was sitting in front of his parents on a bike. At Central square, a nylon rope suddenly appeared. Swaransh’s father, Sanjeev, tried to push the rope away, but Swaransh’s throat was cut within seconds, causing heavy bleeding. He was rushed to MGM Hospital, where surgeons performed emergency surgery and stitched the wound. The ICU is currently providing treatment.

Wound

The child suffered a 2 cm deep and 6 cm long cut. Plastic surgeon Dr. Tejashree Sonawane confirmed multiple stitches were required.

Father’s Statement: “The rope came suddenly. I tried to move it away, but my son got injured. He needed more than 20 stitches and a blood transfusion. Although nylon ropes are banned, they are still visible. Strict action should be taken to prevent this from happening to others,” said Sanjeev Jadhav.

Past Incidents:

• Dec 21, 2024: Electrician’s throat cut by nylon rope near Shahanoormiya Dargah.

• Jan 3, 2025: Senior caretaker injured in New Pahadsingpura.

• Jan 5, 2025: 49-year-old woman’s throat cut in Mondha Naka; surgery lasted 4 hours, 40 stitches applied.

• Jan 6, 2025: 19-year-old man’s neck and shoulder injured at TV Center Chowk; required 35 stitches.

