November 22, 2024

Observers to monitor counting of votes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The results of the assembly elections will be announced on Saturday. Election observers appointed by the Election Commission of India have arrived in the district for the vote-counting process.

The names of observers assigned to various constituencies include Sillod: Bidya Nand Singh, Kannad: Sudhakar, Phulambri: Vijendra Huda, Aurangabad Central: Talat Parvez, Aurangabad West: Korra Lakshmi, Aurangabad East: Anil Kumar Yadav, Paithan: Ujjwal Kumar Singh, Gangapur: Atish Kumar and Vaijapur: Abhay Kumar Pandey.

