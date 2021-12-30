Obtaining disability certificate from designated centres mandatory

Aurangabad, Dec 30:

The youths who are in the person with disability (PWD) category and wish to take admissions to health science courses will have to obtain a disability certificate from the designated Disability Certification Centres (DCC) only.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) announced the schedule for the registration for the MBBS, BDS and other courses. Those who wish to get a reservation on a five per cent reservation of the PWD category will have to submit the certificate in support of their claim. The candidates will have to appear for the medical experts.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) appointed 15 certification centres across the country for providing disability certificates to PWD candidates after examination and quantification of their percentage of disability in support of their claim to avail PWD reservation in medical courses. Of them, four are in the state.

Candidates who have qualified National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-undergraduate 2021 can obtain a certificate from the centre depending upon their disability. It will be the responsibility of the candidate to produce a PWD Certificate from the centre and upload the same within a stipulated time.

The centres of the State are as follows; Grant Government Medical College-J J Hospital- Mumbai, AIIMS-Nagpur (both, for all disabilities as mentioned in disability certificate), All India Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (AIIPMR) Mumbai (for locomotor disability only) and Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech and Hearing Disabilities-Mumbai (for hearing disabilities only).