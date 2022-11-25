Oil and food traders postpone their protest

Aurangabad:

The protest of the edible oil and other food traders of all over Maharashtra under the banner of the All India Edible Oil Traders Federation (AIEOTF) against the rigid and unfair action from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was put on hold on Wednesday after receiving assurance from the State government.

The traders will hold a meeting with FSSAI officials to discuss various issues including the recent actions against food traders, particularly, edible oil traders. Shankar Thakkar, state general secretary, CAIT, in a statement said that the meeting shall take place virtually after the FSSAI officials decide to speak to traders directly to understand their concern about recent actions taken by Maharashtra FDA. Maharashtra food businesses have raised serious concern about alleged unjust actions by FDA officials against them. And decided to launch a statewide bandh from November 23. Later, the traders even met Maharashtra Chief Minister and Lok Sabha speaker and handed over them a memorandum. After an assurance the traders postponed their agitation. Also traders including edible oil businesses shall take part in the meet and present the officials a detailed view about their concerns.

What are the demands

The traders said that perishable goods worth lakhs of rupees are seized on mere suspicion and remain lying in godowns for several months as the report takes nearly four to five months to arrive. Some goods even expire causing financial loss to traders. Hence the report should be submitted within 14 days. Goods must be released immediately if the report is clear. Packaging of small quantity of edible oil is not financially feasible for the small traders and will put additional burden on customers. Hence this decision should be revoked.