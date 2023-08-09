Old city to get 10 MLD of water by Diwali!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The construction of a 7.5 MLD capacity water treatment plant, near the old plant, near Harsul Lake is underway. It is believed that the new plant will be commissioned before Diwali and the supply of 10 MLD of water will benefit 14 wards of the old city.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) decided to lift 10 MLD of water from the Harsul lake during last year, but the capacity of the old plant was to treat 5 MLD of water only. Hence the new treatment plant is being set up near the old one. The new plant also comprises Clariflocculator (a combination of flocculation and clarification in a single tank), germination fountain and filter house.

To overcome the acute shortage of water to the residents of the old city every summer, the civic administration, in support of other government offices, decided on lifting an additional quantity of water from Harsul Lake. Earlier, it was lifting around 5 MLD of water. The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) laid a new pipeline from the lake till the old plant. Later on it was technically analysed that the capacity of the plant is less. Hence the proposal of a new plant of 10 MLD of capacity was mooted. A budget of Rs 3.47 crore was also approved for the task. The work is underway by V R Mahajan contractor.

The CSMC will be able to provide water to the residents of 14 wards of the old city. The plant will treat and filter 10 MLD of water daily. Meanwhile, the work of laying a 900 mm main pipeline (replacing the damaged 700 mm) is also underway between Jayakwadi and Nakshatrawadi. After completion of work, the city will be receiving 80 MLD of water. It will enable the municipal corporation to supply water on alternate days even during the summer.