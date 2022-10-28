Old man commits suicide

An old man committed suicide by hanging himself on a tree in Zari village in Khuldabad tehsil on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Govind Kisan Vaishnav (60, Zari, Khuldabad).

Vaishnav hanged himself on a babul tree at Khadwadi in the village on Thursday evening. When the villagers came to know about it, they immediately rushed him to Bazar Savangi police. Head constable Navnath Kolhe and Santosh Pund rushed to the spot and conducted the Panchnama. Vaishnav with the help of villagers took Vaishnav down and took him to Bazar Savangi primary health centre, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. The reason for suicide was not known.