Old man robbed of Rs 25K

Police said, complainant Narayan Kale (82, Shantinagar, Mhada Colony) works as a watchman. On Monday evening, he was going home after purchasing from the weekly market. Two unidentified thieves came near him and robbed Rs 25,000 from his pocket.