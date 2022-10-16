Old woman duped of jewellery

An unknown thief duped an old woman of her jewellery worth Rs 97,000 bluffing her some amount has been deposited in her son’s account. The incident occurred at Wadgaon in Waluj area on October 14.

Police said, complainant Rukhminibai Sale (65, Wadgaon) was returning home after leaving her granddaughter to school. An unidentified person came her her on a motorcycle. He told her that some amount has been deposited in her son Rishikesh’s bank account. He want to take her photo for the further process. He then told her that she should give her jewellery to him and he will then take the photo. Shen then gave him her chain, earrings and nose right, all worth Rs 97,000 to him. He then fled away from the scene on his motorcycle. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station.