Old woman strangulated to death in Bidkin

Aurangabad

A 60-year-old woman was brutally strangulated to death in Navin Gaithan area in Bidkin in Paithan tehsil on Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as Jankabai Haridas Mahalkar (60, Bidkin) and she was living alone in her house in Navin Gaithan area. Her husband died a few years back and had no children. She sustained her livelihood by selling vegetables.

On Wednesday morning, the regular vegetable supplier went to her house and knocked on the door. However, there was no response from the house. Hence, he called the relatives of Jankabai, who lived near her house. When they called her, Jankabai did not respond even to them. Hence, they broke the door and found her lying on the ground.

Her relatives and neighbours said that the jewellery and cash from the house were missing. Probably the murder took place with the intention of robbery. A few years back, Jankabai’s sister Padmabai Magar was murdered in a similar way on a farm in Ranjangaon Khure, they said.

Meanwhile, on receiving the murder information, Bidkin police station API Santosh Mane, PSI Mahesh Ghuge, the dog squad, fingerprint experts and other officers rushed to the spot. Sub-divisional police officer Dr Vishal Nehul, local crime branch PI Rameshwar Renge also visited and inspected the murder spot.

A case has been registered with Bidkin police station. The police started the investigation by establishing various teams. The post-mortem on Jankabai was held at the Rural Hospital in Bidkin.