Old woman’s gold chain snatched

Aurangabad, Sept 8:

Two thieves came on a motorcycle and snatched a gold chain weighing 1.5 tolas of an old woman at Chhatrapatinagar on Wednesday evening. A case has been registered with Satara police station, said PI Surendra Malale.

Police said, complainant Shakuntala Shelar is a retired teacher. On Wednesday evening, Shakuntala was going to attend the programme of the Ganesh Mandal at Chhatrapatinagar with her two granddaughters. Two unidentified persons came near her on the motorcycle. The pillion rider snatched her gold chain and speedily fled away. PSI Devidas Shelke is further investigating the case.