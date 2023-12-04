Oldage man steps out of home leaving suicide note

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a bizarre incident, a septuagenarian left his home leaving a suicide note on December 1. The 79-year-old Girdhari Ramdas Gupta (Sanjaynagar) was suffering from Cancer and was fed up with frequent tests and unbearable pain caused due to the ailment. The family members lodged a missing complaint to the Jinsi police station on Monday.

It is learnt that after detection of cancer, Gupta was undergoing treatment for the last few months. The doctors had called him for a test on December 1 (Friday). However, before going to the hospital, he stepped out of the house for morning walk, on the same day at 9 am, and never returned. The family members hunted for him, but when they were searching to find a clue in the house, they came across a handwritten suicide note placed under a book. It read that “I am fed up with the ailment. You all have done much for me, but now it is becoming unbearable. Do not search for me. I will be ending my life. If the police reaches home show the suicide note to them.”

The height of Gupta is 5.6 feet. He is bald and has a slim build with round shaped face and straight nose. He was wearing a cream-coloured shirt and a grey- coloured trouser while leaving the home. Hence if anybody comes across the person of the above features kindly contact the Jinsi police station said the head constable B S Aghade.