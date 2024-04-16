Oldage woman robbed of Rs 60K

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Two unidentified persons, under the pretext of getting clothes in donation, robbed a 76-year-old woman for Rs 60,000 on Monday.

The complainant Malan Pardeshi (resident of New Gulmandi) along with her husband had gone to buy vegetables in the daily market at Aurangpura. Two unidentified persons approached them and told them that one rich person was donating clothes at a distance away and insisted the old lady accompany them.

After reaching an isolated place, the unidentified told the old lady to take out all her ornaments and keep them in the purse or else she will not get the clothes. In the meantime, the duo managed to steal the purse and fled away from the spot. City Chowk police have registered the case and further investigation is on.