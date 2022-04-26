Omprakash Basaiye no more
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 26, 2022 08:35 PM2022-04-26T20:35:02+5:302022-04-26T20:35:02+5:30
Omprakash Rajaram Basaiye Bandhu (75, Gulmandi) passed away on Monday. He is survived by his wife, three sons, a daughter and extended family. He was the brother of BJP city vice president Dayaram, trader Jagannath and Rajendra Basaiye. His cremation ceremony was held in Kailasnagar crematorium.