Omprakash Basaiye no more

Aurangabad, April 26:

Omprakash Rajaram Basaiye Bandhu (75, Gulmandi) passed away on Monday. He is survived by his wife, three sons, a daughter and extended family. He was the brother of BJP city vice president Dayaram, trader Jagannath and Rajendra Basaiye. His cremation ceremony was held in Kailasnagar crematorium.

