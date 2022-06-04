One and a half year old boy locks mother, brother in bathroom

Fire department officials rescue the family by breaking the window

Aurangabad, June 4:

The fire department officials rescued a woman and her two children who were locked in their own flat in Kala Vaibhav apartment. A one and a half year old boy had closed the door of the bathroom from outside while his mother was bathing the second child. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon. The officials had to break the window to enter the flat.

According to the fire department, flat no 3 belonging to Devdutt Kharkar is located on the third floor of Kala Vaibhav apartment. He lives in this flat with his wife Praniti, four year old son Nachiket and one and half year old son Sriniket. On Saturday afternoon, Praniti went to the bathroom to bathe her eldest son Nachiket. Sriniket, who was playing in the hall at the time, locked the bathroom door from outside.

Sriniket was not able to open the door. Also the main door of the flat was locked from inside. Sriniket started crying as the door could not be opened. Hearing the commotion, a woman next door informed the fire department in front of the apartment.

Duty in-charge Sanjay Kulkarni, accompanied by Sangram More, Ashok Pote, Shashikant Geete, Tanveer Sheikh, Appasaheb Gaikwad, Sonu Salunkhe and Sheikh Asif arrived on the spot. The officials then climbed to the third floor using a ladder. They broke down the window and entered the flat and rescued the mother and her two children. The rescue operation was held under the guidance of chief fire officer RK Sure.