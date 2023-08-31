One booked for harassing spinster out of one-sided love

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Waluj MIDC police have registered an offence against a youth on charge of harassing a 24-year-old girl and her family, out of a one-sided love affair.

The victim Komal (name changed) is a native of Yavatmal district. She joined as an apprentice worker in a Waluj-based company in November 2022. After some time, she got introduced to one of the colleagues in the company, Roshan Shripad Muneshwar (27, Ambada in Kinwat tehsil of Nanded district). Later on, Roshan pressured Komal to become his friend, but she refused his request. Hence Roshan started following and chasing her and also demanded for sexual favours from her. Fearing of getting maligned in the society as she was staying lonely, Komal did not inform anyone in the locality about the harassment. Later on, Komal informed her parents when she got fed up with harassment. In addition, she also left the company and went to her native place.

Threatening to family members

The accused continued to stay in touch with Komal on her mobile phone. During the conversation, he would sometimes abuse her, sometimes her father and brother and also threaten them of beating. As a way out, Komal then switched off her mobile phone for one month. As a result, the accused contacted Komal on her father’s mobile on August 31 (Thursday) and told to intervene in settling the differences between him and Komal or he threatened to kill him. Komal then mustered courage by contacting the police station and lodged the complaint against Roshan stating that involving in a one-sided love affair, the accused is harassing and threatening her family members of dire consequences. Waluj MIDC police has registered an offence against Roshan. Further investigation is on.