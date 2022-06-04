One corona patient found on Saturday

Aurangabad, June 4:

One corona suspect was found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.

No patient was found in the city and one in the rural areas.

Corona patients tally in district on Saturday.

Patients found: 01 (City: 00, Rural: 01)

Total Patients: 1,69,798

Patients discharged: 01 (City: 01, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,062

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Friday)

Active Patients: 04

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 53,40,099

First Dose: 29,93,137

Second Dose: 22,73,996

Precaution Dose: 72,966