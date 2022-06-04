One corona patient found on Saturday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 4, 2022 11:05 PM2022-06-04T23:05:07+5:302022-06-04T23:05:07+5:30
Aurangabad, June 4: One corona suspect was found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the ...
Aurangabad, June 4:
One corona suspect was found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.
No patient was found in the city and one in the rural areas.
Corona patients tally in district on Saturday.
Patients found: 01 (City: 00, Rural: 01)
Total Patients: 1,69,798
Patients discharged: 01 (City: 01, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,062
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Friday)
Active Patients: 04
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 53,40,099
First Dose: 29,93,137
Second Dose: 22,73,996
Precaution Dose: 72,966Open in app