One dies after dash by container

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man who came in search of a job in Paithan city was crushed to death under a speeding container near the Mahaveer Chowk area on Paithan - Shevgaon Raod on Thursday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Bhausaheb Chormale (52).

Bhausaheb was a farmer from Chagatpuri in Paithan tehsil and he came to Paithan in search of a job. As he did not get any job, he was returning home. When he was going towards Mahaveer Chowk, a speeding container in an attempt to save a motorcyclist coming from the opposite direction dashed Bhausaheb and he was crushed under the tyres. He died on the spot. On receiving the information, PSI Dashrath Burkul, Sudhir Vavhal, Mukund Naik and others rushed to the spot and took him to the government hospital, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. The traffic was jammed for a long time on the road after the accident. A case has been registered with the Paithan police station.