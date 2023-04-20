One dies after motorcycle skids on Dhule - Solapur Road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man died as his motorcycle skidded on the Dhule - Solapur National Highway near Adul Shivar on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Rahul Nanarao Bankar (45, Adul).

Police said, Bankar is a gram panchayat member and on Wednesday night, he was going home from his farm on his motorcycle (MH 20 GA 5161). However, he lost control near Adul Shivar on the highway and his motorcycle skidded on the road. He fell into a ditch along the road and sustained severe head injuries.

On receiving the information, the villagers rushed him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. He is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.