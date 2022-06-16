One dies, another injured in accident

Aurangabad, June 16:

A motorcyclist dies and a pillion rider was severely injured in a dash to their motorcycle by an unidentified vehicle at Teesgaon on Wednesday at around 11.30 pm.

The deceased has been identified as Subhash Nana Arya (35, Chachyariya, Sendwa, Badwani, Madhya Pradesh, presently living at Cidco Mahanagar) and Badla Gopal is injured.

Both of them had come from Madhya Pradesh to Waluj MIDC area for job. They were working as contractual workers. On Wednesday at around 11.30 pm, both were going on the motorcycle (MH46 SW 2759) on Solapur - Dhule Highway, when an unidentified vehicle dashed their motorcycle near Teesgaon Chauphuli. The motorcyclists were severely injured and were lying in the pool of blood. On receiving the information their acquaints Ajay Arya and Mukesh Dudve rushed them to the government hospital where the doctors declared Subhash Arya dead at around 1.30 am. Badla Gopal after taking the first aid was taken to Madhya Pradesh for further treatment by his relatives.

As per the witnesses, Subhash and Gopal were going on the wrong side of the road and an unidentified vehicle dashed their motorcycle. The vehicle driver fled from the scene. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station.