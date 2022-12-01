One dies another injured in bikes accident

Aurangabad

One dies and another was severely injured as two bikes coming from opposite directions collided with each other near Manjri village in Gangapur tehsil on Thursday evening. The deceased has been identified as Ravindra Navnath Gaikwad (23, Haibatpur).

Three persons from Haibatpur were going to Gangapur to meet their relatives on a motorcycle (MH 20 EU 8124) on Thursday evening. Near Manjari, another motorcycle (MH20 BM 2962) dashed their motorcycle. Two persons from each motorcycle were injured. The nearby residents rushed the injured to the sub-district hospital, where the doctors declared Ravindra dead after the examination. Another injured Akash Vijay Darandale (19, Malighogargaon) was treated in the primary health centre and was later shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital. A case has been registered with Gangapur police station. Deceased Ravindra is survived by his parents and three sisters.