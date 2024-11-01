One dies; another sustained grave injuries in motorcycle mishap

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic incident, two close friends met with a motorcycle accident while out for Diwali shopping on the Cidco flyover today afternoon. The impact of the accident was so severe that the rider Rahul Subhash Gaikwad (23) lost his life, while Vikas Ajay Ratnaparkhe (23) sustained grave injuries.

Both Rahul and Vikas lived in Rohidasnagar, Mukundwadi. On Friday, with Diwali approaching, they took a motorcycle to purchase the remaining items and set off from Mukundwadi towards Seven Hills. As they were descending the Cidco flyover near Hotel Mansi, Rahul lost control of the motorcycle due to excessive speed. The vehicle collided with the flyover's parapet wall, causing Vikas to fall off while Rahul struck the wall directly. He suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot, while Vikas was seriously injured.

Acting upon the information, PSI Anand Bansode and head constable Sandeep Beedkar from the Pundliknagar Police Station rushed to the spot. Vikas was subsequently admitted to the hospital. The motorcycle involved in the accident was registered in the name of Santosh Manjule (resident of Ambedkarnagar), said Bansode. Rahul worked at a mall, while Vikas was engaged in private employment.