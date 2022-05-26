One dies as bikes collide

Aurangabad, May 26:

A 72 years old man died and another was injured in a head-on collision of motorcycles on Pimpalgaon Renukai to Liha Road in Sillod tehsil on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Padmasingh Harichand Dobhal (Rajput) (72, Bhokardan).

Dobhal and Sunil Narwade were going on a motorcycle. Their motorcycle dashed another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction on Pimpalgaon Renukai to Liha Road. Both the motorcyclists were severely injured in the accident. The other motorcyclist fled from the scene after the accident.

The nearby residents immediately rushed them to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. Injured Narwade is being treated. Dobhal has survived two sons, two daughters and grandchildren.