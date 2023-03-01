One dies as Hywa dashes motorcycle

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man died as a speeding Hywa truck dashed his motorcycle on Paithan - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Road on Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Manikrao Palve (36, Banewadi, Pathardi, Ahmednagar).

Police said, Palve was going from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Paithan on his motorcycle (MH16 DA 4229), when a speeding Hywa truck (MH 46 0596) dashed his motorcycle. Palve fell from the motorcycle and was crushed under the truck. The police rushed him to Government Hospital at Paithan, where the doctors declared him dead. A case of accidental death has been registered with the Paithan MIDC police station. Under the guidance of API Bhagwat Nagargoje, constables Kartarsingh Singhal and Rajesh Chavan are further investigating the case.