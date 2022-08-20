One dies; other injured after a dash by vehicle

Aurangabad, Aug 20:

A motorcyclist died while other was severely injured after a dash by an unidentified vehicle to their motorcycle near Daulatabad fort in the wee hours of Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Akshay Raghunath Gore (17, Renukanagar, Garkheda, Aurangabad) while Rameshwar Gorakh Suryawanshi (17) is severely injured.

Akshay and Rameshwar were returning to Aurangabad from Khuldabad at around 2 am on Saturday on a motorcycle (MH20 DK 9715). An unidentified vehicle dashed their motorcycle near Daulatabad Fort. Akshay died in the accident while Rameshwar is seriously injured.

Both were rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared Akshay dead after examination while Rameshwar is being treated.