One held for killing friend over verbal abuse in Paithan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Paithan police have arrested Purushottam Korde (22, Indiranagar) on charge of killing his friend Manoj Khare (22, Indiranagar), on the campus of the Paithan Panchayat Samiti Office, on Monday evening. The police had recovered the body on Sunday night. Paithan police station has registered the case.

The police during investigation spotted injury marks of a sharp-blade on Manoj’s body. The cops also found a blade and liquor bottle lying at the spot. After committing the crime, Purushottam fled away from the spot. The police inspector Sanjay Deshmukh swung into action and arrested Purushottam from Osmanpur area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Monday evening.

It is learnt that both Khare and Korde were alcohol addicts. Both of them had consumed alcohol on Sunday. Later on, under the influence of liquor, they exchanged arguments. Later on, Manoj abused Purushottam, who then got angry and attacked the former with the sharp-blade. After killing him, Purushottam threw the body of Manoj in a duct on the panchayat samiti office campus and fled away, stated the primary investigation report.

Purushottom is a notorious goon and many cases are registered against him in Paithan police station. The deceased Manoj’s parents reached the police station to lodge a complaint on September 18 evening. The process to register the complaint was underway.

Meanwhile, sub-divisional police officer Siddheshwar Bhore, police inspector Sanjay Deshmukh and API Prahlad Munde visited the spot with the criminal for investigation.