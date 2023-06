One killed in collision with unknown vehicle

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A person who was seriously injured in a collision with an unknown vehicle, died during treatment on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Vijay Vishwanath Dev (62, Satara, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar).

According to police, Vijay was hit by an unknown vehicle near Jambhala village on the Dhule-Solapur national highway around 11:30 pm on June 6. He was seriously injured. He was admitted to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for treatment. He passed away on Sunday evening during treatment. A case of accidental death has been registered in the Daultabad police station, further investigation is being conducted by PSI Sanjay Geete.